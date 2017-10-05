Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

FIFA official praises Russian cities’ preparations for hosting 2018 World Cup matches

Sport
October 05, 18:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15

Share
1 pages in this article
Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow

Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russia’s current state of preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup is good and in line with the schedule, a senior FIFA official said on Thursday after a regular visit of a delegation from the world’s governing football body to Russia.

Between September 26 and October 5 the delegation, headed by LOC General Director Alexey Sorokin and the FIFA Director of Competitions Colin Smith, visited eight Russian cities, namely Yekaterinburg, Samara, Saransk, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Volgograd, Kaliningrad and Moscow (Luzhniki Stadium).

More news on
2018 FIFA WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA
© Artyom Korotayev/TASS

FIFA comments on Russian cities readiness for 2018 World Cup

Half of world population to see 2018 World Football Cup on TV — minister

Moscow’s Ukraina hotel to host FIFA office during 2018 World Cup

"In general terms, it has been a very good tour, it allowed us to look into all the different areas and functions in the stadiums and throughout the host cities," Smith told a news conference in Moscow.

The joint group included experts in the design of stadiums, preparation and conduct of competitions, security, transport, logistics, hospitality services, television broadcasting, media support, personnel work, marketing and ticket programs.

"These inspections are a great opportunity for us, together with our colleagues from the Organizing Committee and the regions and cities involved, to develop the further planning for the FIFA World Cup," Smith said.

"Obviously we are looking at the readiness not only of the stadiums but of all the host cities. We look at the training sites, hotels, airports, general road infrastructure," the FIFA official stated.

"In general, the state of readiness is good, planning is good and on track," Smith said. "But as we have said at numerous stops there are risks still."

"There is a significant amount of work to be done, especially in the next two or three months to have all of the infrastructure - in terms of construction and some of the commissioning works - completed by the end of the year," he added.

After successfully hosting the FIFA Confederations Cup this summer, Russia is now in full-swing preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The country was granted the right for the global quadrennial football championship after winning the bid in Guatemala in December 2010. The victory came following a tight race against the bid from England, the joint bid from Portugal and Spain and the joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian submarines launch cruise missile strike on IS near Deir ez-Zor
2
Donetsk republic finds new evidence showing Kiev had hand in MH17 flight crash
3
Saudi Arabia interested in buying S-400 missile systems
4
Russian president and Saudi king meeting round-up
5
Putin holds state banquet in honor of Saudi king
6
Kremlin: Russian, US envoys will only "synchronize watches" at upcoming talks on Ukraine
7
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets begins state trials in Baltic Sea
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама