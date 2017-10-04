International Paralympic Committee agrees on anti-doping regulations for Russia

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The Taskforce group of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has agreed on anti-doping regulations for the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), which is currently suspended in the global body, the RPC press service announced on Wednesday.

The process of adjusting the anti-doping regulations for the RPC was held within the frames of the ongoing work to implement a list of required criteria, which are necessary to reinstate the currently suspended membership of the Russian anti-doping body in the IPC.

On August 7, 2016, the IPC decided to bar the entire Russian team from taking part in the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on August 23, 2016 upheld the IPC ruling that came on the heels of a report delivered a month earlier by the WADA Independent Commission, chaired by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren.

Besides collectively punishing the Russian national team by banning it from the Rio Games, the IPC also decided to suspend the RPC membership in the international organization.

Early last month, the IPC Executive Board decided to extend the suspension of the RPC membership within the international organization, however, pointed out to great progress achieved by Russia in the implementation of the reinstatement criteria.

IPC former President Craven announced that although the global Paralympic body acknowledged Russia’s significant progress in the implementation of the membership reinstatement criteria, the suspension would remain in force.

The decision made by the ex-president of the IPC jeopardized further chances of Russia’s participation in the Paralympic Winter Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang next year.

Ex-President Craven, however, announced that Russian Para athletes were cleared to enter the qualifying tournaments of the 2018 Paralympics in the status of neutral representatives in four sports, namely alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing and snowboard.