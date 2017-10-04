Sharapova out of 2017 China Open after straight sets defeat to World’s No. 2 Halep

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova finished her journey at the 2017 China Open after losing at the tennis tournament’s third round in Beijing to World’s No. 2 Simona Halep of Romania.

The match for the spot in the quarterfinals stage lasted for one hour and 12 minutes and saw the Romanian defeating the Russian for the first time in the history of their previous head-to-head encounters, ousting Sharapova from the tournament in straight sets 6-2, 6-2.