Sharapova may get wild card for VTB Kremlin Cup tournament — official

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russia’s tennis star Maria Sharapova may get a wild card to take part in the International Tennis Tournament VTB Kremlin Cup, the president of the Russian Tennis Federation, Shamil Tarpishchev, told TASS.
VTB Kremlin Cup will take part between October 14-22 at the Olimpiisky sports complex in the Russian capital.
"It is possible that Sharapova will play in Moscow. I think, a lot will depend on her physical condition," he said. "However, we have reserved a wild card for Sharapova. Even if she won’t be able to participate, I think that some of the top ten players will travel to Moscow."
Russia’s Svetlana Kuznetsova (world’s number 9), UK’s Johanna Konta (world’s number 7) and Slovakia’s Dominika Cibulkova (world’s number 10) have already confirmed their participation.
The tournament’s prize fund stands at $1.6 million.