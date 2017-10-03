Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

About 14,500 security guards, 16,500 stewards to ensure security at 2018 FIFA World Cup

Sport
October 03, 23:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia was granted the right for the football championship after clinching the bid in Guatemala in December 2010

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. About 14,500 employees of private security companies and 16,500 football stewards will be deployed at stadiums during matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Director General of Russia-2018 Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Alexei Sorokin said on Tuesday.

"As far as security issues are concerned, all the necessary paperwork has been approved. We plan to pick up and train over 16,500 stewards. Besides, we plan that 14,500 employees of private security companies will be involved," Sorokin said during the joint session of the Presidential Council for the Development of Physical Culture and Sport and the LOC supervisory board.

The meeting was devoted to results of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and preparations for the upcoming World Cup.

The LOC chief also reported about medical facilities to be set up at 2018 FIFA World Cup venues.

"In total, 180 medical facilities will be set up at World Cup venues. A total of 300 ambulance teams will be on duty," he said.

Russia was granted the right for the football championship after clinching the bid in Guatemala in December 2010. The victory came following a tight race against a bid from England, a joint bid from Portugal and Spain and another joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 above-mentioned cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin lambasts war hysteria over North Korea
2
UAE wants to buy over a squadron of Su-35 advanced fighter jets from Russia
3
Munich Betrayal allowed Hitler to unleash World War Two — Russian Foreign Ministry
4
Putin praises Russian-French relations
5
Moscow refutes allegations IS captured two Russian soldiers
6
Russian airstrikes wipe out 300 IS militants on Euphrates eastern bank
7
Russia on track to becoming global energy storage leader — minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама