About 14,500 security guards, 16,500 stewards to ensure security at 2018 FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. About 14,500 employees of private security companies and 16,500 football stewards will be deployed at stadiums during matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Director General of Russia-2018 Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Alexei Sorokin said on Tuesday.

"As far as security issues are concerned, all the necessary paperwork has been approved. We plan to pick up and train over 16,500 stewards. Besides, we plan that 14,500 employees of private security companies will be involved," Sorokin said during the joint session of the Presidential Council for the Development of Physical Culture and Sport and the LOC supervisory board.

The meeting was devoted to results of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and preparations for the upcoming World Cup.

The LOC chief also reported about medical facilities to be set up at 2018 FIFA World Cup venues.

"In total, 180 medical facilities will be set up at World Cup venues. A total of 300 ambulance teams will be on duty," he said.

Russia was granted the right for the football championship after clinching the bid in Guatemala in December 2010. The victory came following a tight race against a bid from England, a joint bid from Portugal and Spain and another joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 above-mentioned cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.