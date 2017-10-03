Work underway to increase number of affordable 2018 World Cup tickets — official

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Work is in progress to increase the number of Category 4 tickets for Russians for 2018 FIFA World Cup matches, Alexey Sorokin, CEO of the Russia-2018 Local Organizing Committee (LOC), said at a joint meeting of the Presidential Council for the Development of Physical Culture and Sports and the Supervisory Board of the Russia-2018 Organizing Committee.

The meeting was dedicated to the results of the 2017 Confederations Cup held in Russia and preparations for the 2018 World Cup.

"A total of 2,600,000 tickets are planned. There are four categories of tickets, with Category 4 tickets, the most affordable ones, reserved exclusively for Russian citizens. We continue to work with the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) to expand the fourth category. The corresponding letters have already been forwarded to FIFA’s top officials on behalf of Chairman of the Organizing Committee [Vitaly Mutko]," Sorokin said.

The tickets are to be sold in three phases. Sales phase 1 began on September 14 and will last until to October 12, when fans can apply for tickets. Given the number of applications is more than the number of available tickets, the tickets will be allocated by a random selection draw process. Each fan will be notified of the outcome of their applications by 16 November 2017. Sales phase 2 will continue from November 16 to 28, during which tickets will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

"Sales phase 2 (divided into two stages). Following the Final Draw of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on 1 December 2017, sales phase 2 will comprise a random selection draw period from December 5, 2017, to January 31, 2018, and a further first-come, first-served period from March 13 to April 3, 2018." FIFA’s website states.

In the Last Minute Sales Phase from April 18, 2018, up until the final match day of the competition, the remaining tickets will be available for purchase on a first-come first-served basis.

Matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held from June 14 to July 15, 2018, in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Samara, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Saransk, Sochi, Kaliningrad, Volgograd and Yekaterinburg.