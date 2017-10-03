Russia gets about 1.3 mln ticket applications for 2018 World Cup matches

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. About 1.3 million applications for purchasing tickets for 2018 FIFA World Cup matches have been received to date, Alexey Sorokin, the Director General of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Russia-2018, said at a joint meeting of the Presidential Council for the Development of Physical Culture and Sports and the Supervisory Board of the Russia-2018 Organizing Committee.

The meeting was dedicated to the results of the 2017 Confederations Cup held in Russia and preparations for the 2018 World Cup.

"We have already received 1.3 million ticket applications. As for foreigners, the most active are Mexico, Brazil, Argentine and the United States. They account for about 175,000 applications," Sorokin said.

Matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held from June 14 to July 15, 2018, in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Samara, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Saransk, Sochi, Kaliningrad, Volgograd and Yekaterinburg.