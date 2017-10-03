Back to Main page
Moscow’s Ukraina hotel to host FIFA office during 2018 World Cup

Sport
October 03, 18:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

All in all, 173 hotels, including 27 five-star ones, will provide their services to the World Cup’s participants and officials

A view of the Ukraina Hotel building

A view of the Ukraina Hotel building

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

Hotel Ukraina: a Soviet-era treasure in the heart of Moscow

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Moscow’s five-star Ukraina Hotel (Radisson Royal Moscow) will accommodate the office of the international football federation FIFA during the 2018 World Football Cup next summer, the general director of the Russia-2018 organizing committee, Aleksei Sorokin, said at a meeting of the presidential Council for Physical Culture and Sports in Moscow on Tuesday.

"The office will be in the building of Ukraina hotel," Sorokin said.

All in all, 173 hotels, including 27 five-star ones, will provide their services to the World Cup’s participants and officials.

A total of 400 hotels have been prepared for the World Cup by now and 80% of the rooms have been booked.

World Cup matches will be played in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Samara, Nizhni Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Saransk, Sochi, Kaliningrad, Volgograd and Yekaterinburg on June 14 through July 15.

2018 World Cup in Russia
