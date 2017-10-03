Putin: fans expect Russian team to give their all in each 2018 World Football Cup match

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Russian fans expect the national team to excel in each 2018 World Football Cup match.

"The fans expect the Russian national team, whose country will host the 2018 World Football Cup, will perform decently and excel in each match," he said at a joint session of the Council for the Development of Physical Culture and Sports and the Russia-2018 Organizing Committee’s observer council.

Putin said that last summer Russia hosted the UEFA Confederations Cup, which proved a dress rehearsal of the forthcoming world event. He recalled that sports functionaries, fans and athletes liked the way the tournament was organized. Putin thanked everybody who participated in preparing for and holding the contest, including volunteers.

"It is important to analyze the positive experience of holding the Cup and certain problems, so-called bottlenecks it exposed," Putin said, adding that he was referring to public transport, souvenir trade, navigation for fans and comfort at stadiums.

There should be as many inexpensive tickets for 2018 FIFA World Cup matches in Russia as possible, Putin said.

According to Putin, it is necessary to again look into the availability of World Cup tickets. "We need to do our utmost to ensure the maximum possible number of inexpensive tickets," the head of state stressed. He added that the issue should be tackled in close cooperation with FIFA and relying on the experience of the 2017 Confederations Cup.

Putin noted that handling that question within the framework of preparations for the 2018 World Cup will help ensure the success of the football tournament. Moreover, the issue at hand is Russia’s standing as a hospitable, open country, which is a responsible approach towards organizing major international events. "That concerns security issues, in particular. We need to resolve the issue of its financial support in the near future," the president emphasized.