2018 European Weightlifting Championships put off due to Russian team’s suspension

Sport
October 03, 17:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The European tournament was set to be held in Antalya, Turkey, in March

Share
1 pages in this article
© Egor Aleev/TASS

Read also

International Weightlifting Federation declines Russia’s ban for 2017 World Championship

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The 2018 European Weightlifting Championships has been postponed from spring to autumn because of the decision to bar the Russian national team from the competitions, President of the Russian Weightlifting Federation (RWF), Maxim Agapitov, told reporters at a news conference on Tuesday.

"The European championships scheduled for March has been put off until late autumn as our suspension will be lifted then," he said.

The European tournament was set to be held in Antalya, Turkey, in March.

On September 30, the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) suspended Russia’s national team from international competitions for 12 months.

RWF will consider plans of filing an appeal against Russian athletes’ suspension from international competitions by the IWF, Maxim Agapitov said.

"As for the possibility to appeal the decision by the Executive Board of the international federation, within two weeks we will receive full decision of the organization and hold consultations on this," Agapitov told reporters.

"I will stress one more time - we need to accept the fact that we had systemic violations. We need to build our future," he said.

