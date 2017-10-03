Sochi’s Fisht stadium prepared for FIFA World Cup 2018 — governor

KRASNODAR, October 3. /TASS/. Sochi’s Fisht stadium is ready to host matches of the FIFA World Cup 2018, and all requirements made by FIFA after the Confederations Cup have been fulfilled, Krasnodar Region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev told TASS on Tuesday.

"We have entered the final stage. Today we can say with confidence that we have removed the drawbacks voiced by FIFA after the Confederations Cup, and the Fisht stadium is fully ready to host World Cup matches. The football pitch was renewed, the roof was dismantled and additional bleachers with 4,300 seats were erected. So, the stadium will be able to serve more than 45,000 fans at a time," the governor said.

He noted that eight training fields are being built and reconstructed at team training camps. There are plans to complete work on all sites by April 2018. In addition, almost 5,500 places of accommodation in the region, including up to 2,000 hotels located near Sochi, were classified.

"Volunteers are being enrolled. Facilities for their training were established in the region. A total of 1,580 people will work as city volunteers during the Sochi football championships. As for the infrastructure, we already worked out and approved activity plans for holiday and thematic decoration of the region. One hundred buses and 70 Lastochka train-pairs will operate daily to serve the championships," the region’s head added.

FIFA World Cup will run on June 14 to July 15, 2018, in 11 Russian cities: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don.