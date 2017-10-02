Welcome2018.com launches first series of Fan Exchange project

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The tourist information website for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia - Welcome2018.com - has launched the first series of the Fan Exchange project.

The heroes of the special project by Welcome2018, in which football fans of opposing teams host each other in corresponding cities, are Tage Herstad, 44, a fan of Liverpool, and Nikita Kuryatnikov, 34, a fan of Spartak.

Herstad has visited around 720 games of Liverpool in a row since 2004 and has come to Moscow for a game of the Champions League: Spartak F.C. - Liverpool F. C. Kuryatnikov has been Spartak’s fan since early 1990s. The Muscovite showed Herstad the city, invited him for dinner, introduced him to his family and accompanied to the stadium.

After Kuryatnikov visits England in December, Welcome2018.com will launch a short film about the two fans.

The second round game of the group stage of the Champions League between Spartak and Liverpool ended in 1-1 on September 26 at the Otkritie Arena stadium in Moscow. On December 6, Spartak will come to Liverpool for the final round of the group stage.

Welcome2018.com is a tourist information website serving to attract tourists to the cities hosting the 2018 World Cup matches. The website provides key information for planning travel and convenient stay in the country and also shows that Russian cities have rich culture, history, sports records, beautiful nature and developed infrastructure.

