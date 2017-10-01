Back to Main page
Russian swimmer wins World Cup’s gold in Men 50m Freestyle

Sport
October 01, 17:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

South Africa’s Chad le Clos was the second

1 pages in this article
Vladimir Morozov

Vladimir Morozov

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Vladimir Morozov was the first in Men’s 50m Freestyle at the Swimming World Cup 2017 in Hong Kong.

His result was 20.91 seconds. South Africa’s Chad le Clos (21.48) was the second, and Germany’s Damian Wierling (21.58) was the third.

In Men 200m Medley, Russian swimmer Kirill Prigoda won the gold medal (1:54.81).

On the first day of the competitions, Russians won five medals

The FINA Swimming World Cup stage in Hong Kong finishes on Sunday.

Реклама