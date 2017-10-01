Russian weightlifters’ suspension "utterly unjust" - coach

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian weightlifters’ suspension for a year is utterly unjust to the athletes, Oleg Pisarevsky, the head coach of Russian male weightlifting team, told TASS on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the Executive Board of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) had upheld the decision to suspend Russia from international events for 12 months. Therefore, Russia will have to skip the IWF World Championships scheduled for November 28 - December 5 in Anaheim, the US.

"It is utterly unjust," Pisarevsky said. "We were the only ones to be banned from the Olympic Games among the other suspended nations. We have already been punished. I cannot grasp how to explain to the guys that they must go on when something like this happens. Many might give up. They are determined to fight for top places, and alas here is such a thing."

Pisarevsky told TASS that the Russian athletes had made progress so as to compete for medals at the World Championships.