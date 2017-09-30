IWF suspends Russia for one year - source

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The Executive Board of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has upheld the decision to suspend Russia from international events for 12 months, the IWF press service said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the IWF Executive Board convened a meeting in Bucharest to focus on anti-doping. At the meeting, it was unanimously decided that Member Federations found involved in three or more Anti-Doping Rules Violations "in the combined re-analysis process of the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games shall be suspended for one year," the IWF said.

Apart from Russia, the IWF suspended Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Turkey and Ukraine.

Russia will have to skip the IWF World Championships scheduled for November 28 - December 5 in Anaheim, US.

Beginning last year, Russian athletes were constantly under the gun due to numerous doping abuse accusations. The World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) Independent Commission, chaired by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren, conducted an investigation into doping allegations in Russian sports and eventually came up in 2016 with two parts to the report, the first delivered in July and the second in early December.

According to McLaren’s report, delivered in December 2016, more than 1,000 Russian athletes in about 30 sports could have been involved in an alleged manipulation scheme to conceal positive doping tests. International sports federations now check data on each athlete mentioned by the independent commission.