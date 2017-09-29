WADA experts complete required audit of Russian anti-doping agency

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Experts from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) have carried out the planned audit inspection of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) as well as of the agency’s all affiliated departments, RUSADA Director General Yury Ganus told TASS on Friday.

The team of WADA experts conducted the required audit inspection of RUSADA between September 27 and 29 and the relevant report was eventually sent to WADA’s Compliance Review Committee, which is set to convene for a session in late October. The final results of the report are expected to be voiced in mid-November.

"The audit was carried out in line with standard procedures and inspectors were provided with all requested information," Ganus said in an interview with TASS. "RUSADA has no right at the moment to provide more detailed commentaries on the issue."

The WADA published on August 3 second part of its Roadmap, which stipulates a set of requirements necessary for the RUSADA to implement in order to be reinstated in its rights.

One of the provisions in the document "Roadmap to Code of Compliance" stated that the world’s anti-doping body would audit RUSADA, tentatively next month, and will conduct another audit "within four months of any future date from which RUSADA achieves compliance."

On May 18, the WADA Board of Directors convened for a session in Montreal, Canada, to review the progress of Russia’s implementation of the global anti-doping body’s roadmap requirements aimed at reinstating the country’s currently suspended membership in WADA.

The organization concluded that Russia had achieved certain progress in bringing its anti-doping system in line with the global requirements, but added that other criteria still remained to be implemented.

Two years ago the WADA Independent Commission carried out an investigation in regard to the activities of RUSADA, the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and the Russian Sports Ministry, and announced the results of the probe on November 9, 2015.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances. The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended.

Starting last year’s January control over anti-doping regulations in Russian sports has been exercised by RUSADA strictly under the supervision of the British anti-doping agency (UKAD).