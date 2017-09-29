Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Mordovia Arena set to host first test match in April ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup

Sport
September 29, 14:28 UTC+3 SARANSK

After successfully hosting the FIFA Confederations Cup this summer, Russia is now in full-swing preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Share
1 pages in this article

SARANSK, September 29. /TASS/. The first test match at the currently-under construction football stadium in Saransk, which is one of 11 cities across Russia selected to host matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, has been tentatively scheduled for April 21, Vladimir Sushkov, a senior local official said on Friday.

"According to preliminary data, the first test match will be held on April 21," Vladimir Sushkov, the head of the government of Russia’s republic of Mordovia, told journalists. "However, this date is yet a subject for confirmation."

The city of Saransk, the capital of the republic of Mordovia, is hosting on Friday a joint delegation of FIFA and Russia-2018 LOC (Local Organizing Committee), which is currently on the sixth operational visit to assess the readiness of stadiums for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

Between September 26 and October 5, the delegation was scheduled to visit eight Russian cities, namely Yekaterinburg, Samara, Saransk, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Volgograd, Kaliningrad and Moscow (Luzhniki Stadium).

Speaking about the preparations for the major global football event, Sushkov told journalists that "we do not have much time left and there is still a lot of things left to be done."

According to the official, Saransk currently needs to finish the construction of facilities surrounding the stadium, to furnish two river embankments and complete the roads network.

"All obligations, undertaken by the authorities of Mordovia, will be implemented," Sushkov stated.

The construction of the 45,000-seat capacity Mordovia Arena in Saransk was launched in 2010, the year which marked the 1,000-year anniversary of Mordovians uniting with other ethnic groups across the country.

According to the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Russia-2018 website, the stadium in Saransk was designed in the shape of an oval and its bright range of colors, which combine orange, red and white, should honor the distinctive color palette of Mordovia's arts and crafts.

The capacity of the stadium, which is located on a bank of the Insar River flowing through the downtown of Saransk, is planned to be reduced to 25,000 after the 2018 FIFA World Cup with the aim of adjusting the facility for holding other sports events in the future as well as to become a home arena for Mordovia FC.

More news on
2018 FIFA WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA
© Artyom Korotayev/TASS

500,000 applications submitted on first day tickets for FIFA World Cup 2018 go on sale

First tickets for 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia go on sale

Ticket sales for 2018 FIFA World Cup to start on September 14

The Mordovia Arena, which was initially scheduled to be commissioned in December, will host a total of four group stage matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

After successfully hosting the FIFA Confederations Cup this summer, Russia is now in full-swing preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The country was granted the right for the global quadrennial football championship after winning the bid in Guatemala in December 2010. The victory came following a tight race against the bid from England, the joint bid from Portugal and Spain and the joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkey makes down payment on S-400 systems — Russian presidential aide
2
Press review: Why Putin visited Turkey and Moscow urges US to cooperate on Syria
3
Global customers eyeing purchases of cutting-edge Russian military gear and apparel
4
Putin, Security Council discuss Syria after Ankara visit
5
Russia ready to counter ‘excessive domination’ of certain reserve currencies — Putin
6
Kremlin has no plans for private screening of ‘Matilda’ for presidential administration
7
Aivazovsky painting, stolen in 1976, found at auction in Switzerland
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама