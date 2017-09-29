Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Lokomotiv beats Czech Fastav Zlin in UEFA Europa League

Sport
September 29, 4:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Former Portugal international Manuel Fernandes scored a hat-trick in the first 17 minutes of the game, the earliest treble in the UEFA Europa League history

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, Septmeber 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Lokomotiv FC defeated Czech Republic’s Fastav Zlin 3:0 during a Group F match of the UEFA Europa League at Moscow’s RZD-Arena stadium on Thursday night.

Former Portugal international Manuel Fernandes scored a hat-trick in the first 17 minutes of the game, which became the earliest treble in the UEFA Europa League history.

He opened with a second minute penalty, and then scored again on the sixth and the 17th minute.

The sides are meeting for the first time; Lokomotiv have never played another Czech side, and this is Zl·n's maiden encounter with Russian opponents.

Lokomotiv tops the Group F chart with six points, followed by Denmark’s FC Kobenhavn (2 points), Moldova’s FC Sheriff (2 points) and Zlin (1 point).

The next round, in which Lokomotiv will face Sheriff and Zlin will take on Kobenhavn, will take place on October 19.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat warns there will be response if US violates Open Skies Treaty
2
Russia should be prepared for US revenge for success in Syria, expert warns
3
Blasts at Ukrainian munitions depot let $800 mln of weapons go up in smoke
4
Kiev intentionally downgrades education level to curb out migration, says Russian expert
5
Armenian Grandmaster Levon Aronian wins 2017 World Chess Cup in Tbilisi
6
Putin visits Zapad-2017 to see military eliminate simulated terrorist infiltrators
7
More than 2,000 VIM-Avia passengers stuck in foreign airports
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама