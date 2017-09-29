Russia’s Lokomotiv beats Czech Fastav Zlin in UEFA Europa League

MOSCOW, Septmeber 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Lokomotiv FC defeated Czech Republic’s Fastav Zlin 3:0 during a Group F match of the UEFA Europa League at Moscow’s RZD-Arena stadium on Thursday night.

Former Portugal international Manuel Fernandes scored a hat-trick in the first 17 minutes of the game, which became the earliest treble in the UEFA Europa League history.

He opened with a second minute penalty, and then scored again on the sixth and the 17th minute.

The sides are meeting for the first time; Lokomotiv have never played another Czech side, and this is Zl·n's maiden encounter with Russian opponents.

Lokomotiv tops the Group F chart with six points, followed by Denmark’s FC Kobenhavn (2 points), Moldova’s FC Sheriff (2 points) and Zlin (1 point).

The next round, in which Lokomotiv will face Sheriff and Zlin will take on Kobenhavn, will take place on October 19.