Zenit St. Petersburg defeats Spain’s Real Sociedad in UEFA Europa League group stage game

Sport
September 29, 0:20 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

A crowd of 50,487 fans and spectators gathered at the Stadium St. Petersburg, also known as Zenit Arena

ST. PETERSBURG, September 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Zenit St. Petersburg defeated Spain’s Real Sociedad de Futbol 3:0 in a home match of the UEFA Europa League group stage on Thursday.

The goals were scored by Zenit’s Emiliano Rigoni (5th minute) and Alexander Kokorin (24th and 60th minute), as well as Real Sociedad’s Diego Llorente (41st minute).

The encounter of the two Group L giants took place at the Stadium St. Petersburg, also known as Zenit Arena, and gathered a crowd of 50,487 fans and spectators.

Zenit's 5-0 success at Macedonia’s FK Vardar on UEFA Europa League matchday one was their biggest ever European away win. Real Sociedad started the group stage with their biggest UEFA home win yet - a 4-0 success against Norway’s Rosenborg BK.

With 6 points, Zenit tops the UEFA Europa League Group L chart, followed by Real Sociedad de Futbol (3 points), Rosenbork (3 points) and Vardar (0 points).

During the next round of the group stage, Zenit will face Rosenbork at home, while Real Sociedad will take on Vardar on October 19.

Zenit have won their last seven home UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League group stage games since a 2-1 loss to Leverkusen in November 2014.

