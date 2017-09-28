Tickets sold out for Zenit St. Petersburg FC’s home match against Spain’s Real Sociedad

EU lauds destruction of Russia’s last batch of chemical weaponsWorld September 28, 21:19
MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. All tickets have been sold out for the UEFA Europa League’s match tonight in Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg between hosting football club Zenit and Spain’s Real Sociedad FC, the Russian club’s press service told TASS on Thursday.
"We are expecting a full house. All tickets for the match were sold out," the press service of Zenit St. Petersburg FC announced.
The UEFA Europa League’s Group L match between Zenit and Real Sociedad is scheduled to kick off at the newly-built 56,000-seat capacity football arena in St. Petersburg at 8:00 p.m. local time (17:00 GMT).
Both clubs currently stand in the first two lines of their Group L, which they share with Vardar and Rosenborg football clubs, having three points each after winning their opening group stage games.
The opening group stage games saw the Russian club defeating Macedonia’s Vardar FC on September 14 with a crushing victory of 5-0, which marked Zenit’s biggest ever European away win, and Real Sociedad enjoyed the confident 4-0 victory on its home turf over Norway’s Rosenborg FC on the same day.