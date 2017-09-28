Bayern Munich FC Head Coach Carlo Ancelotti leaves his post

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Carlo Ancelotti, the head coach of Bayern Munich FC, has parted with his post in the German club, a day after a crushing 0-3 defeat to Paris Saint Germain FC in the UEFA Champions League, according to the club’s official website.

The club’s website added that Willy Sagnol, the current assistant manager, was appointed the acting head coach of Bayern Munich FC, which is a five-time UEFA Champions League winner.

Italian professional Ancelotti signed the contract with the German club in July 2016 and is currently the only coach to have won three UEFA Champions League titles (two victories with Milan FC and one victory with Real Madrid FC).

Ancelotti’s contract with the German club was set to expire at the end of the 2018/2019 season. Bayern Munich FC won the German Championship and clinched the Super Cup of Germany twice under the management of Ancelotti.