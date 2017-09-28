Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Bayern Munich FC Head Coach Carlo Ancelotti leaves his post

Sport
September 28, 17:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Ancelotti’s contract with the German club was set to expire at the end of the 2018/2019 season

Share
1 pages in this article
Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti

© Carmen Jaspersen/dpa via AP

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Carlo Ancelotti, the head coach of Bayern Munich FC, has parted with his post in the German club, a day after a crushing 0-3 defeat to Paris Saint Germain FC in the UEFA Champions League, according to the club’s official website.

Read also
Roberto Mancini

Italy’s Mancini signs 3-year contract with Russian football club

The club’s website added that Willy Sagnol, the current assistant manager, was appointed the acting head coach of Bayern Munich FC, which is a five-time UEFA Champions League winner.

Italian professional Ancelotti signed the contract with the German club in July 2016 and is currently the only coach to have won three UEFA Champions League titles (two victories with Milan FC and one victory with Real Madrid FC).

Ancelotti’s contract with the German club was set to expire at the end of the 2018/2019 season. Bayern Munich FC won the German Championship and clinched the Super Cup of Germany twice under the management of Ancelotti.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Football
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia should be prepared for US revenge for success in Syria, expert warns
2
Russian top brass says Idlib airstrikes foil al-Nusra’s efforts to rescue terrorists
3
Russia hails Syria’s efforts to create comfortable conditions for Kurds
4
Russian military deny reports on IS capturing two Russian servicemen in Syria
5
Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargames
6
Russia’s grain harvest exceeds 120 mln tonnes
7
Moscow vows to hit back at any aggressive US move against Russian media
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама