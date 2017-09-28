Manchester United beats CSKA Moscow in UEFA Champions League match

Donbass demands Kiev fully implement law on special statusWorld September 28, 13:35
MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Manchester United has beaten CSKA Moscow 1-4 in their UEFA Champions League game in Moscow on Wednesday night.
The goals were scored by Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku (in the 4th and 26th minutes), Anthony Martial (19th minute) and Henrikh Mkhitaryan (57th minute), and by CSKA’s Konstantin Kuchayev in the 90th minuted.
CSKA was placed in Group A of the UEFA Champions League along with Portugal’s Benefica, Manchester United and Switzerland’s Basel. It will play its next home match vs Basel on October 18.