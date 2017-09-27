Manchester United fans get raincoats ahead of Champions League match against CSKA Moscow

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Fans of CSKA Moscow football club, students of football academy and a Russian celebrated model, Miss Russia 2003, have handed raincoats to the fans of Manchester United ahead of the UEFA Champions League match against the Russian club CSKA Moscow, a TASS correspondent has reported.

On Wednesday, Moscow hosts the second match of UEFA Champions League, which kicked off at 21:45 Moscow time featuring CSKA Moscow vs Manchester United. British fans were given stylish raincoats as presents in line with the ‘Gentlefan. Russian warm welcome’ campaign organized by the Russian Football Union.

On Tuesday, fans of Liverpool, who had come to Moscow to support their team in an UEFA Champions League encounter against Russia’s Spartak Moscow FC, received T-shirts as part of the ‘Gentlefan: Russian warm welcome’ campaign.

The campaign began when Russia’s Rostov football club hosted England’s Manchester United in an Europa League encounter on a cold evening in early March 2017. Rostov’s fans gifted several hundred British fans with warm wraps.

Later in the same month, about 200 college and university students from Africa were granted free tickets to Russia’s friendly game with Cote d’Ivoir in Krasnodar.

Also, a group of Belgian fans who arrived in the southern resort city of Sochi to see their team play vs Russia at the Fisht stadium were greeted by young women dressed as angels, who were handing out cloud-shaped cushions with an inscription reading Gentlefan. Russian warm welcome.