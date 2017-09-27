Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Manchester United fans get raincoats ahead of Champions League match against CSKA Moscow

Sport
September 27, 22:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On Wednesday, Moscow hosts the second match of UEFA Champions League

Share
1 pages in this article
Miss Russia-2003 Victoria Lopyryova

Miss Russia-2003 Victoria Lopyryova

© TASS

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Fans of CSKA Moscow football club, students of football academy and a Russian celebrated model, Miss Russia 2003, have handed raincoats to the fans of Manchester United ahead of the UEFA Champions League match against the Russian club CSKA Moscow, a TASS correspondent has reported.

On Wednesday, Moscow hosts the second match of UEFA Champions League, which kicked off at 21:45 Moscow time featuring CSKA Moscow vs Manchester United. British fans were given stylish raincoats as presents in line with the ‘Gentlefan. Russian warm welcome’ campaign organized by the Russian Football Union.

Read also

Gentlefan continues: Manchester United fans to get raincoats ahead of encounter with CSKA

On Tuesday, fans of Liverpool, who had come to Moscow to support their team in an UEFA Champions League encounter against Russia’s Spartak Moscow FC, received T-shirts as part of the ‘Gentlefan: Russian warm welcome’ campaign.

The campaign began when Russia’s Rostov football club hosted England’s Manchester United in an Europa League encounter on a cold evening in early March 2017. Rostov’s fans gifted several hundred British fans with warm wraps.

Later in the same month, about 200 college and university students from Africa were granted free tickets to Russia’s friendly game with Cote d’Ivoir in Krasnodar.

Also, a group of Belgian fans who arrived in the southern resort city of Sochi to see their team play vs Russia at the Fisht stadium were greeted by young women dressed as angels, who were handing out cloud-shaped cushions with an inscription reading Gentlefan. Russian warm welcome.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Football
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia should be prepared for US revenge for success in Syria, expert warns
2
Manchester United fans get raincoats ahead of Champions League match against CSKA Moscow
3
Washington will not tolerate Russia’s military advantage — US military chief
4
Armenian Grandmaster Levon Aronian wins 2017 World Chess Cup in Tbilisi
5
Five field commanders behind attack on Russian military police killed in Syria
6
German ex-chancellor Schroeder approved as Rosneft board chairman — source
7
Russia's top diplomat praises Spartak FC for courage in playing against Liverpool
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама