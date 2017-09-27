Armenian Grandmaster Levon Aronian wins 2017 World Chess Cup in Tbilisi

Manchester United fans get raincoats ahead of Champions League match against CSKA MoscowSport September 27, 22:40
Germany’s envoy: Russia and Germany share responsibility for the destiny of our continentWorld September 27, 21:51
Armenian Grandmaster Levon Aronian wins 2017 World Chess Cup in TbilisiSport September 27, 21:10
Russia's top diplomat praises Spartak FC for courage in playing against LiverpoolSport September 27, 20:30
Almost 93% of voters support Iraqi Kurdistan's independence in referendumWorld September 27, 19:50
Scientists collect soil in Yamal to see what climate was like 50,000 years agoSociety & Culture September 27, 18:58
Russia should be prepared for US revenge for success in Syria, expert warnsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 27, 18:55
Russia to participate in project for creating Deep Space Gateway cislunar stationScience & Space September 27, 18:32
Off the beaten path: Russia's lesser-known tourist destinationsSociety & Culture September 27, 18:03
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Armenian Chess Grandmaster Levon Aronian won on Wednesday the 2017 FIDE (International Chess Federation) World Chess Cup in Georgia after defeating in two tie-breakers Chinese Grandmaster Ding Liren.
Both grandmasters finished all four games of their final encounter with a draw, but it was Aronian who won the first tie-break playing the white pieces and secured a victory in the following game battling with the black pieces.
The 2017 World Chess Cup, which is held in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi on September 2-28, offered up to $1 million in prize money up for grabs. The tournament also saw for the first time in its history the participation of the reigning world champion, who is currently Magnus Carlsen of Norway.
The winner of the World Chess Cup and his runner-up, who are Armenia’s Aronian and China’s Ding Liren respectively, have been now granted places in the 2018 FIDE Candidates Tournament in Berlin on March 10-28, 2018.