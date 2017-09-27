Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

FIFA official says satisfied with Yekaterinburg’s preparations for 2018 World Cup

Sport
September 27, 18:56 UTC+3 YEKATERINBURG

Yekaterinburg is the fourth most populated city in Russia

Share
1 pages in this article

YEKATERINBURG, September 27. /TASS/. The world’s governing football body FIFA sees no risks in reconstruction works at a football arena in Russia’s Yekaterinburg, one of 11 cities across the country selected to host matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, FIFA’s Director of Competitions Colin Smith said on Wednesday.

The FIFA official told journalists in Yekaterinburg on Wednesday that a delegation from the global football body inspected the sports facility in the Russian Urals city and was satisfied with the course of the current reconstruction works, noting no risks whatsoever.

According to Smith, the stadium is now in the final-tuning stage and it is important to put in order all details regarding accommodation and interaction of all services within the facility as soon as possible.

Smith also said that FIFA kept closely monitoring the developments at the stadium, put up a detailed plan regarding security issues and hoped that the organization of the World Cup matches in Russia would be a success just like it was during the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup games.

Reconstruction works at Yekaterinburg’s Central Stadium, which was initially opened in 1957, were launched in September 2015, to prepare the arena for hosting matches of the global quadrennial football event in 2018.

More news on
2018 FIFA WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA
© Artyom Korotayev/TASS

500,000 applications submitted on first day tickets for FIFA World Cup 2018 go on sale

First tickets for 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia go on sale

Ticket sales for 2018 FIFA World Cup to start on September 14

The stadium, which will host a total of four matches of the 2018 World Cup, was originally scheduled to be commissioned on December 31, 2017.

Following the reconstruction efforts at the stadium, which is home to one of the country’s oldest football clubs, Urals FC, the facility will be boasting an over 35,600-seat capacity while its historical facade would remain untouched.

Founded in 1723 by decree of Russian Emperor Peter the Great, Yekaterinburg is the fourth most populated city in Russia. It is also one of 12 Russian cities with a population of over a million.

Yekaterinburg gained popularity in the 18th century as Russia’s iron-making center and is now a modern city with world-class infrastructure, which includes an efficient road and metro network, as well as a modern airport.

After hosting the FIFA Confederations Cup this summer, Russia is now in full-swing preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Russia was granted the right for the football championship after clinching the bid in Guatemala in December 2010. The victory came following a tight race against a bid from England, a joint bid from Portugal and Spain and another joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 above-mentioned cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Football 2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Washington will not tolerate Russia’s military advantage — US military chief
2
Russia should be prepared for US revenge for success in Syria, expert warns
3
Five field commanders behind attack on Russian military police killed in Syria
4
Russian army puts up bridge in record time to deploy heavy arms, aid across Euphrates
5
Gazprom assures financing of Nord Stream 2 will be secured
6
Global customers eyeing purchases of cutting-edge Russian military gear and apparel
7
US to respond to Russia’s alleged violation of Open Skies Treaty — official
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама