UEFA opens disciplinary probe against Spartak FC after Moscow match with Liverpool

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) announced on Wednesday that it launched disciplinary proceedings against Russia’s football club Spartak Moscow over a host of reported violations during the European League’s match against Liverpool FC in Moscow this week.

The second-leg group stage match of the UEFA Champions League between Spartak and Liverpool FCs ended on Tuesday night at the Okritie-Arena with 1-1 draw and the game’s attendance was registered at about 43,000 spectators.

"Disciplinary proceedings have been opened following the UEFA Champions League group stage match between FC Spartak Moskva and Liverpool FC (1-1), played on 26 September in Russia," the UEFA said in its official statement on Wednesday.

According to the European governing body of football, the charges against Spartak Moscow FC include "Illicit banner and chants, Setting off of fireworks and Blocking of stairways."

"This case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) on 19 October," the statement added.

Brazilian news web portal Globo reported after the match that racist chants were heard from spectators’ stands during the game and they were addressed to Liverpool’s 25-year-old winger Sadio Mane of Senegal.

The Russian Football Union (RFU) denied the reports saying that it had no information about racism manifestations during the match in the Russian capital on Tuesday night or any other registered security violations.

Vladimir Markin, the head of the RFU Committee on security and interaction with football fans, told TASS earlier in the day commenting on the security provision during the game that "it was satisfactory and no negative incidents were reported."

Security and fans behavior before, during and after football matches is in particular focus of the Russian football authorities as the country is currently in full swing preparations for hosting the 2018 FIFA World Cup.