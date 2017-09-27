FIFA grants right for German footballer Rausch to play for Russian squad

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. World’s governing football body FIFA has granted the right to play for the Russian national football team to German player Konstantin Rausch, the Russian Football Union (RFU) said in its statement on Wednesday.

"We have provided FIFA with a package of documents, which were necessary for the change of football citizenship of Rausch," according to the statement from the RFU.

"FIFA’s committee on the status of its players held a session on Monday and last night we received an official letter from FIFA. Based on it, we can say that Rausch has now the right to play for the national football team of Russia," the RFU stated.