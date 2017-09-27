Russia set to create one of world’s best anti-doping systems — minister

PARIS, September 27. /TASS/. Russia is committed to creating one of the world’s best anti-doping systems, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said on Tuesday.

"Thank to measures that we had taken, anti-doping effort in Russia has been brought to an absolutely new level. We will continue working in this direction, including with regards to results of monitoring conducted by UNESCO experts," the minister said at the Sixth Session of the Conference of Parties to the International Convention against Doping in Sport at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris.

"I hope that our anti-doping system will become one of the world’s best in the future. Yes, Russia has been through a serious crisis recently, but this situation prompted us to step up anti-doping measures in sports. We have received incredible experience in overcoming this crisis, and we are ready to share it," he said.

The issue of Russian anti-doping body RUSADA’s reinstatement at the World Anti-Doping Agency will be addressed at a WADA Board meeting on November 16 in Seoul.

"All criteria that affect the continuing activities of the organization have been fulfilled. At the moment, RUSASA is a fully independent organization in terms of its financing and operations. It fulfills all criteria set by the World Anti-Doping Code. An audit of all RUSADA activities will be held in September, and it is to confirm this," Kolobkov said.

WADA suspended RUSADA in November 2015 following an investigation in regard to the activities of RUSADA, the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and the Russian Sports Ministry. The investigation was carried out by the WADA Independent Commission which came to the conclusion that RUSADA did not live up to the WADA standards. The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances. The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended.

WADA and RUSADA later agreed on a road map to restore the Russian agency’s membership. Most of the road map’s conditions have already been fulfilled. The audit remains one of the last conditions for reinstating RUSADA’s membership.