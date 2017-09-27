Spartak-Liverpool UEFA Champions League encounter ends in 1:1 draw

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Spartak tied the score 1:1 with UK’s Liverpool in their UEFA Champions League game in Moscow on Tuesday night.

The goals were scored by Spartak’s Fernando on 23rd minute and Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho on 31st minute.

Spartak Moscow and Liverpool have held four matches, and each club scored two victories.

Spartak Moscow, was placed in Group E of the UEFA Champions League group stage along with Spain’s Sevilla, England’s Liverpool and Slovenia’s Maribor, according to the draw held in Monaco in late August.