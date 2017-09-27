Spartak-Liverpool UEFA Champions League encounter ends in 1:1 draw

Iran opens criminal case against Telegram Messenger’s founder and CEOWorld September 26, 21:38
LinkedIn fatally losing Russian audience — IT watchdogBusiness & Economy September 26, 21:26
Topol ballistic missile test launched from range in Russia's southMilitary & Defense September 26, 19:59
Greek airline Ellinair ready to repatriate VIM-Avia passengers at its own expenseBusiness & Economy September 26, 19:04
Toro Rosso confirms Pierre Gasly to stand in for Daniil Kvyat for Malaysian Grand PrixSport September 26, 18:41
Russian Foreign Ministry says there is no legal ban on Iran’s missile testsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 26, 18:38
Remote city in Russia's Arctic receives fiber optic link to InternetBusiness & Economy September 26, 18:29
US Senate Committee approves Huntsman as ambassador to RussiaWorld September 26, 18:17
Twitter pledges to move personal data of users to Russia by 2018Business & Economy September 26, 18:15
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Spartak tied the score 1:1 with UK’s Liverpool in their UEFA Champions League game in Moscow on Tuesday night.
The goals were scored by Spartak’s Fernando on 23rd minute and Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho on 31st minute.
Spartak Moscow and Liverpool have held four matches, and each club scored two victories.
Spartak Moscow, was placed in Group E of the UEFA Champions League group stage along with Spain’s Sevilla, England’s Liverpool and Slovenia’s Maribor, according to the draw held in Monaco in late August.