Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Spartak-Liverpool UEFA Champions League encounter ends in 1:1 draw

Sport
September 27, 1:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Spartak Moscow and Liverpool have held four matches, and each club scored two victories

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Spartak tied the score 1:1 with UK’s Liverpool in their UEFA Champions League game in Moscow on Tuesday night.

The goals were scored by Spartak’s Fernando on 23rd minute and Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho on 31st minute.

Spartak Moscow and Liverpool have held four matches, and each club scored two victories.

Spartak Moscow, was placed in Group E of the UEFA Champions League group stage along with Spain’s Sevilla, England’s Liverpool and Slovenia’s Maribor, according to the draw held in Monaco in late August.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian bombers wipe out terrorist targets in Syria with cruise missiles
2
Putin relieves Russian Aerospace commander-in-chief of his duties
3
Russian army puts up bridge in record time to deploy heavy arms, aid across Euphrates
4
Roscosmos may help South Korea develop Naro space center
5
Russian diplomat makes reminder at UN Human Rights Council Crimea is in Russia
6
What Krypton fighter jets can do to protect Russia’s Arctic
7
Russian military gets first batch of cutting-edge electronic warfare operation systems
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама