Liverpool fans get T-shirts ahead of encounter with Spartak Moscow

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Fans of Liverpool, who came to Moscow to support their team in an UEFA Champions League encounter against Russia’s Spartak Moscow FC on Tuesday, received T-shirts as part of the ‘Gentlefan. Russian warm welcome’ campaign, a TASS correspondent reported.

Prior to the game, to begin at 21:45 Moscow time, students of the Spartak Moscow Academy greeted Liverpool fans and gave each of them a memorable red T-shirt, the back of which showed chronology of two teams’ matches. Spartak Moscow and Liverpool have held four matches, each with two victories.

The ‘Gentlefan. Russian warm welcome’ campaign will continue on Wednesday. Fans and students of the CSKA youth sports school will present fans of England’s Manchester United with raincoats ahead of an UEFA Champions League match in Moscow.

The campaign began when Russia’s Rostov football club hosted England’s Manchester United in an Europa League encounter on a cold evening in early March 2017. Rostov’s fans gifted several hundred British fans with warm wraps.

Later in the same month about 200 college and university students from Africa were granted free tickets to Russia’s friendly game with Cote d’Ivoir in Krasnodar.

And a group of Belgian fans who arrived in the southern resort city of Sochi to see their team play vs Russia at the Fischt stadium were greeted by young women dressed as angels, who were handing out cloud-shaped cushions with an inscription reading ‘Gentlefan. Russian warm welcome.’

As part of the ongoing campaign, memorabilia and souvenirs were given to Chilean fans, who visited Moscow to watch their national team during the Chile-Russia football friendly in the Russian capital in June.