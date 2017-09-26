Toro Rosso confirms Pierre Gasly to stand in for Daniil Kvyat for Malaysian Grand Prix

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Toro Rosso Formula One team has officially announced that French Pierre Gasly will replace Russian Daniil Kvyat at the Malaysian Grand Prix, the team’s press service said on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Gasly, one of the Red Bull Junior Program drivers, "is the next in line at Red Bull for this opportunity and he has shown that he deserves it, having taken the 2016 GP2 title," said a statement posted on the Toro Rosso website.

"The driver switch gives us an opportunity to make a more informed decision regarding our 2018 driver choices," the statement said quoting Toro Rosso team boss Franz Tost.

"For a variety of reasons, some of them due to technical problems, but others being mistakes of his own making, Daniil has not really shown his true potential so far this year, which is why we are standing him down for the next races," it went on.

Kvyat started last season in Red Bull team, but then was replaced by younger Max Verstappen and took the seat of one of Toro Rosso. Kvyat’s best result in Formula One was at the 2015 Hungarian Grand Prix when he was second fastest.