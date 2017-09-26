Back to Main page
International Cycling Union allows Australia-born track cyclist to compete for Russia

Sport
September 26, 16:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In August, Vladimir Putin signed a decree granting a Russian citizenship to Shane Perkins, who is two-time World Champion and 2012 Olympics bronze medalist

Shane Perkins

Shane Perkins

© Alexandr Demyanchuk/TASS

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The International Cycling Union (UCI) has agreed on the sports citizenship of Australia-born track cyclist Shane Perkins, who may now debut for the Russian team at the European Championships, the athlete’s coach Vladimir Khozov told TASS.

In August, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree granting a Russian citizenship to Perkins, 30, who is two-time World Champion and 2012 Olympics bronze medalist. The Russian Cycling Federation earlier sent documents to the UCI required for issuing permission to Perkins to compete for the Russian team.

"Perkins expects to fight for a gold medal in a team sprint and in keirin," the coach said.

The Australian racer announced in February that the Russian Cycling Federation (RCF) offered him an opportunity of qualifying for the national team’s roster of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. Perkins said, however, that he had no intention of renouncing his Australian citizenship despite plans to become a Russian citizen.

This August, Perkins won sprint gold as part of Moscow’s team. The European Championships will be held in Berlin on October 19-22.

