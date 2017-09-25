Back to Main page
Gentlefan continues: Manchester United fans to get raincoats ahead of encounter with CSKA

Sport
September 25, 20:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The campaign began when Russia’s Rostov football club hosted England’s Manchester United in Europa League encounter on a cold evening in early March

© EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Fans and students of the CSKA youth sports school will present fans of England’s Manchester United with raincoats ahead of an UEFA Champions League match in Moscow as part of the ‘Gentlefan. Russian warm welcome’ action, the Russian Football Union reports on its official website on Monday.

This week, Moscow will host two UEFA Champions League matches in one of which CSKA Moscow will play with Manchester United on September 27. The match starts at 21:45 Moscow time.

'Gentlefan' continues: 'Angels' greet Belgium football fans ahead of Sochi game

In a similar action a day earlier, fans of Liverpool will get red T-shirts from students of Spartak Moscow Academy prior to a match in which Spartak FC will face Liverpool on September 26. The back of the T-shirts shows chronology of two teams’ matches. Spartak Moscow and Liverpool have held four matches, each with two victories.

The campaign began when Russia’s Rostov football club hosted England’s Manchester United in Europa League encounter on a cold evening in early March 2017. Rostov’s fans gifted several hundred British fans with warm wraps.

Later in the same month about 200 college and university students from Africa were granted free tickets to Russia’s friendly game with Cote d’Ivoir in Krasnodar.

And a group of Belgian fans who arrived in the southern resort city of Sochi to see their team play vs Russia at the Fischt stadium were greeted by young women dressed as angels, who were handing out cloud-shaped cushions with an inscription reading Gentlefan. Russian warm welcome.

Реклама