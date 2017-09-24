Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian women's national volleyball team defeated Turkey’s team, reached playoff

Sport
September 24, 1:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian volleyball team won 3-1 its match in the Group C

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russian women's national volleyball team defeated the national team of Turkey in the second match of the 2017 European Volleyball Championship underway in Georgia and Azerbaijan.

The Russian volleyball team won 3-1 its match in the Group C. This was the second victory of the women’s national team in two matches, securing participation in playoff. Russia leads the Group with 5 points, followed by teams of Bulgaria, Ukraine and Turkey.

The Russian team will play with the Bulgarian team on September 25 in the next match.

The Russian women’s volleyball team won the European Championship six time before, including two latest Championships in 2013 and 2015.

The 2017 European Volleyball Championship will end on October 1.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
German rifle’s sketch to be removed from Kalashnikov’s monument in Moscow
2
Putin discusses Russia’s economy growth with ministers
3
Breaking of Idlib siege leaves three Russian servicemen wounded
4
Ammunition depot explodes in Ukraine's Donetsk region — police
5
Lavrov warns against partition of Syria
6
Putin assesses Zapad-2017 military drills
7
Zapad-2017 exercise puts Russian army’s "nervous system" to test
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама