Russian women's national volleyball team defeated Turkey’s team, reached playoff

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russian women's national volleyball team defeated the national team of Turkey in the second match of the 2017 European Volleyball Championship underway in Georgia and Azerbaijan.

The Russian volleyball team won 3-1 its match in the Group C. This was the second victory of the women’s national team in two matches, securing participation in playoff. Russia leads the Group with 5 points, followed by teams of Bulgaria, Ukraine and Turkey.

The Russian team will play with the Bulgarian team on September 25 in the next match.

The Russian women’s volleyball team won the European Championship six time before, including two latest Championships in 2013 and 2015.

The 2017 European Volleyball Championship will end on October 1.