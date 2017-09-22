Russian pair figure skaters Kavaguti, Smirnov retire from sport

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russian pair figure skaters Yuko Kavaguti and Alexander Smirnov have decided to retire from the sport, coach Tamara Moskvina told TASS.

"Yuko and Sasha have taken into account their health condition and their competitive capabilities compared to other pairs from Russia and other countries," she said. "They were unlikely to be included in the Olympic team to participate in the 2018 PyeongChang Games so they decided not to tempt fate," Moskvina added.

Kavaguti, 35, and Smirnov, 32, won two bronze medals at the World Figure Skating Championships and two golds at the European Figure Skating Championships.

They became a pair in 2006 and spent most of their professional career under Moskvina’s guidance.