Russian pair figure skaters Kavaguti, Smirnov retire from sport

OPEC and non-OPEC countries to continue talks on oil production cut dealBusiness & Economy September 22, 17:28
Russian pair figure skaters Kavaguti, Smirnov retire from sportSport September 22, 16:48
Record number of delegations register for St. Petersburg-hosted IPU AssemblyRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 22, 16:47
Astronauts to make quickest trip ever to ISS in DecemberScience & Space September 22, 16:27
Russian frigate Admiral Essen returns to Crimea after mission in MediterraneanMilitary & Defense September 22, 16:24
Experts believe Russia not ready for crypto assetsBusiness & Economy September 22, 16:09
Trump vows to put North Korean leader to testWorld September 22, 15:56
Russia's top diplomat presents UN chief with film about him made by TASSSociety & Culture September 22, 15:43
This week in photos: drills in Russia, clashes in Jerusalem and Oktoberfest in MunichSociety & Culture September 22, 15:42
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russian pair figure skaters Yuko Kavaguti and Alexander Smirnov have decided to retire from the sport, coach Tamara Moskvina told TASS.
"Yuko and Sasha have taken into account their health condition and their competitive capabilities compared to other pairs from Russia and other countries," she said. "They were unlikely to be included in the Olympic team to participate in the 2018 PyeongChang Games so they decided not to tempt fate," Moskvina added.
Kavaguti, 35, and Smirnov, 32, won two bronze medals at the World Figure Skating Championships and two golds at the European Figure Skating Championships.
They became a pair in 2006 and spent most of their professional career under Moskvina’s guidance.