Russia expects South Korea to ensure security at Winter Olympics — Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman declines to comment on Tillerson’s criticism of RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 22, 14:01
First serial-produced nuclear-powered icebreaker Sibir floated out in St. PetersburgMilitary & Defense September 22, 13:51
Russian submarine hits terrorist targets in SyriaMilitary & Defense September 22, 13:41
Russia never placed political ads on Facebook — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 22, 13:24
China calls on all parties to abandon provocations and pass on to talks on Korea problemWorld September 22, 13:14
Russia expects South Korea to ensure security at Winter Olympics — KremlinSport September 22, 13:13
Kremlin spokesman says no plans to deploy UN mission to Russian-Ukrainian borderRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 22, 13:04
Putin assesses Zapad-2017 military drillsMilitary & Defense September 22, 13:00
Press review: What Putin said behind closed doors and US changes tone on SyriaPress Review September 22, 13:00
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Moscow expects that South Korea’s authorities will ensure Russian national team’ s security at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"According to the bid book, any country that hosts the Olympic Games, takes responsibility to ensure security of athletes," Peskov told reporters when asked if Russia has any fears over security at the upcoming Games.
The Kremlin spokesman recalled the security issue was included in Russia’s bid book for the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. "This is done by any country that hosts the Olympic Games," he said, adding "we don’t have any other ideas on this."
South Korea’s PyeongChang will host the Olympic Games from February 9 to 25, 2018, and Paralympic Games from March 9 to 18, 2018. Athletes will compete for 102 sets of medals in 13 Olympic sports and 80 sets of medals in six Paralympic disciplines.