Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia expects South Korea to ensure security at Winter Olympics — Kremlin

Sport
September 22, 13:13 UTC+3 MOSCOW

South Korea’s PyeongChang will host the Olympic Games from February 9 to 25, 2018

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Moscow expects that South Korea’s authorities will ensure Russian national team’ s security at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Read also

Russia eyes 2018 PyeongChang Olympics as chance to revive global sports reputation

"According to the bid book, any country that hosts the Olympic Games, takes responsibility to ensure security of athletes," Peskov told reporters when asked if Russia has any fears over security at the upcoming Games.

The Kremlin spokesman recalled the security issue was included in Russia’s bid book for the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. "This is done by any country that hosts the Olympic Games," he said, adding "we don’t have any other ideas on this."

South Korea’s PyeongChang will host the Olympic Games from February 9 to 25, 2018, and Paralympic Games from March 9 to 18, 2018. Athletes will compete for 102 sets of medals in 13 Olympic sports and 80 sets of medals in six Paralympic disciplines.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: What Putin said behind closed doors and US changes tone on Syria
2
Russian submarine hits terrorist targets in Syria
3
Kremlin spokesman declines to comment on Tillerson’s criticism of Russia
4
Yandex forecasts industrial revolution in 2020s
5
China calls on all parties to abandon provocations and pass on to talks on Korea problem
6
First serial-produced nuclear-powered icebreaker Sibir floated out in St. Petersburg
7
Austrian opposition calls for accepting Crimea’s reunification with Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама