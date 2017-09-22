Russia expects South Korea to ensure security at Winter Olympics — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Moscow expects that South Korea’s authorities will ensure Russian national team’ s security at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"According to the bid book, any country that hosts the Olympic Games, takes responsibility to ensure security of athletes," Peskov told reporters when asked if Russia has any fears over security at the upcoming Games.

The Kremlin spokesman recalled the security issue was included in Russia’s bid book for the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. "This is done by any country that hosts the Olympic Games," he said, adding "we don’t have any other ideas on this."

South Korea’s PyeongChang will host the Olympic Games from February 9 to 25, 2018, and Paralympic Games from March 9 to 18, 2018. Athletes will compete for 102 sets of medals in 13 Olympic sports and 80 sets of medals in six Paralympic disciplines.