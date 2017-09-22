Lavrov urges to depoliticize international Olympic movement

UN, September 22. /TASS/. The international Olympic movement should be depoliticized, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday addressing the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"The international Olympic movement and sports in general should be depoliticized," he said.

On September 14, heads of 16 anti-doping organizations have made a joint statement requesting the International Olympic Committee to bar Russia from taking part in the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25, 2018. The statement was signed by heads of national anti-doping agencies of Austria, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The officials said they did not object the participation of Russian athletes under the neutral flag and with tough anti-doping control.

By September 18, the number of national anti-doping chiefs who signed the document has risen to 28.