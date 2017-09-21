Russia’s position in FIFA has always been strong — official

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russia’s position in the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has always been strong, and head of the Russian Football Union Vitaly Mutko moved it to a deeper level, Director General of the Russia 2018 organization committee and FIFA Council member Alexey Sorokin told TASS.

An election to FIFA Council was carried out at a special congress of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA). Sorokin was the only candidate for one vacant seat in the Council from Europe, and the congress members supported him by a solid vote.

"The mission is very simple. This is work in the FIFA Council and monitoring of UEFA and Russian interests in case questions arise. This is work for global development of the game, work to optimize organization of the competitions: a whole range of football management issues on a global scale. Russia’s position in FIFA has always been strong, and it has been strong during many past decades. Mutko’s work in the FIFA Executive Committee has propelled Russia’s position to new heights," Sorokin said.

The main election to the FIFA Council was held at an UEFA Congress in Helsinki in April. Five candidates initially sought four positions, but Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko was not admitted due to the failure to meet the requirement on political neutrality. Since 2009, Mutko has been member of the FIFA Executive Committee that was transformed into the FIFA Council in 2016.