Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Fan-ID system helped against racism during FIFA Confederations Cup — official

Sport
September 21, 13:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The system of Fan IDs will be used at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia as well

Share
1 pages in this article
© Piotr Kovalev/TASS

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The system of so-called ‘Fan-IDs,’ required for attending matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, has helped to combat discrimination and racism at the tournament’s matches, head of the Moscow Department for sports and tourism Nikolay Gulyayev said at a TASS news conference.

Read also

Over 26,000 foreign guests received Fan-IDs for 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup — Deputy PM

The system of Fan-IDs was tested at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup matches in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, and Kazan from June 17 until July 2.

"Moscow hosted four matches of the Confederations Cup in June and July. I want to stress that not a single violation in terms of racism and discrimination was discovered. Certainly, Fan IDs contributed to this. It is a very serious project," Gulyaev said.

Fan IDs were issued for free and entitled its holders to travel for free to host cities of the Confederations Cup.

The system of Fan IDs will be used at the 2018 FIFA World Cup to be held in 11 Russian cities between June 14 and July 15.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
FIFA World Cup 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow warns US any shellings of Russian task force by Syrian opposition will be thwarted
2
US fighter jets escort Russian bombers over Baltic and Norwegian Seas
3
Breaking of Idlib siege leaves three Russian servicemen wounded
4
Kremlin shares Defense Ministry's stance on US role in militants’ attack in Syria
5
Moldova’s liberals initiate presidential impeachment
6
Russian warship sails through English Channel
7
Russian Defense Ministry develops electromagnetic gun to counter drones
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама