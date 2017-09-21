Fan-ID system helped against racism during FIFA Confederations Cup — official

Fan-ID system helped against racism during FIFA Confederations Cup — officialSport September 21, 13:35
MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The system of so-called ‘Fan-IDs,’ required for attending matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, has helped to combat discrimination and racism at the tournament’s matches, head of the Moscow Department for sports and tourism Nikolay Gulyayev said at a TASS news conference.
The system of Fan-IDs was tested at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup matches in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, and Kazan from June 17 until July 2.
"Moscow hosted four matches of the Confederations Cup in June and July. I want to stress that not a single violation in terms of racism and discrimination was discovered. Certainly, Fan IDs contributed to this. It is a very serious project," Gulyaev said.
Fan IDs were issued for free and entitled its holders to travel for free to host cities of the Confederations Cup.
The system of Fan IDs will be used at the 2018 FIFA World Cup to be held in 11 Russian cities between June 14 and July 15.