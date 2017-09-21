Back to Main page
IAAF vice president Sergey Bubka denies corruption accusations - IOC

Sport
September 21, 2:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Balakhnichev said the payments were connected with the development of the pole vaulting tournament Pole Vault Stars, and Bubka himself told media the payment had been legal

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. IAAF’s senior vice-president Sergey Bubka has denied corruption accusations, a source from the press service of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) told TASS on Wednesday.

Earlier, French Le Monde newspaper said Bubka, also member of the IOC Executive Committee, paid $45,000 to the account of New Mills Investments Ltd offshore company, where Valentin Balakhnichev, former IAAF treasurer and former head of the Russian Athletics Federation, is beneficiary.

Besides, Le Monde newspaper said that a day earlier the same amount was transferred from Mills Investments to a company owned by a son of former IAAF President Lamine Diack.

In comments to TASS, Balakhnichev said the payments were connected with the development of the pole vaulting tournament Pole Vault Stars, and Bubka himself told media the payment had been legal.

"We understand that Mr Bubka has issued a statement denying these allegations in the strongest terms. When contacted about these allegations he immediately informed the Ethics Commission of the IAAF and the IOC," the source told TASS.

In February 2015, Balakhnichev resigned from his post of the IAAF president following a series of positive doping tests among Russian athletes. In January 2016, the IAAF ethics commission barred Balakhnichev from his duties as IAAF Treasurer for life over doping cover-up claims involving athlete Lidiya Shobukhova.

The ethics commission found that no IAAF action had been promised to be taken against Shobukhova if she paid for Balakhnichev’s silence and for not releasing the fact that she had transferred money to former chief coach of the Russian national team Alexey Melnikov. Balakhnichev was also accused of not taking any actions to prevent Shobukhova from participation at the 2012 Olympics and the 2012 Chicago Marathon.

In August 2017, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld Balakhnichev’s lifelong suspension imposed on him by IAAF in January 2016.

