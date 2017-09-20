Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

German Olaf Langer appointed head coach for Russian women’s basketball team

Sport
September 20, 16:13 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Olaf Lange and the BC UMMC Ekaterinburg won the Russian Basketball Premier League five times

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexei Filippov/TASS

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. German Olaf Langer has been appointed head coach of the Russian’s women’s national basketball team, the press service of the Russian Basketball Federation (RBF) reported.

Read also
Russian team players greet fans after defeating Serbia

Russian basketball team defeats Serbia at EuroBasket 2017

The decision was taken at a RBF executive board meeting. Besides, RBF President Andrey Kirilenko said about Sergey Bazarevich’s willingness to continue his work in the Russian men’s national team. His candidacy for the head coach of the Russian national team was approved at the meeting.

Managers for the Russian women’s reserve teams were also appointed. Alexander Kovalev headed the basketball national team for players under 20. Yelena Alexandrova became the head coach of the national team for players under 16.

Lange has been the head coach of the BC UMMC Ekaterinburg since the autumn of 2012. Under his guidance, Ekaterinburg’s club won the EuroLeague in the first season. Olaf Lange and the BC UMMC Ekaterinburg won the Russian Basketball Premier League five times, Russian Basketball Cup three times, EuroLeague two times and the Europe SuperCup once.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin brands actor Morgan Freeman ‘victim of emotionally-charged, self-exalted status’
2
Defense Ministry test-launches RS-24 missile towards Kura proving ground
3
Russian top brass calls on US to not hamper Damascus’ fight against terrorism
4
Russia has no doubt that US can do something destructive to North Korea — Lavrov
5
Lavrov blasts 'fake' claims of Russian meddling in EU elections as ‘waste of time’
6
Putin calls to ensure independence of defense developments from foreign components
7
Russian delegation walks out UN GA hall before Lithuanian president’s speech
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама