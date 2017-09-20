German Olaf Langer appointed head coach for Russian women’s basketball team

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. German Olaf Langer has been appointed head coach of the Russian’s women’s national basketball team, the press service of the Russian Basketball Federation (RBF) reported.

The decision was taken at a RBF executive board meeting. Besides, RBF President Andrey Kirilenko said about Sergey Bazarevich’s willingness to continue his work in the Russian men’s national team. His candidacy for the head coach of the Russian national team was approved at the meeting.

Managers for the Russian women’s reserve teams were also appointed. Alexander Kovalev headed the basketball national team for players under 20. Yelena Alexandrova became the head coach of the national team for players under 16.

Lange has been the head coach of the BC UMMC Ekaterinburg since the autumn of 2012. Under his guidance, Ekaterinburg’s club won the EuroLeague in the first season. Olaf Lange and the BC UMMC Ekaterinburg won the Russian Basketball Premier League five times, Russian Basketball Cup three times, EuroLeague two times and the Europe SuperCup once.