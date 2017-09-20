Infantino congratulates Russia’s Sorokin on being elected to FIFA Council

GENEVA, September 20. /TASS/. President of the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) Gianni Infantino has congratulated Director General of the Russia-2018 Local Organizing Committee and member of the Russian Football Union’s Executive Committee Alexei Sorokin on being elected to the FIFA Council.

"I am very happy and he is very happy as well, I congratulate Alexei on being elected," Infantino said while talking to TASS.

The election was held during the FIFA Extraordinary Congress in Geneva on Wednesday. Sorokin was the only candidate for one vacant seat in the Council allocated for Europe, his term will expire in 2021.

The FIFA Council election was held at UEFA’s Congress in the Finnish capital of Helsinki in April. Initially, five candidates ran for four seats, but Russian Football Union President and Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko was barred from the election as he had failed to meet the new criterion of political neutrality. Geir Thorsteinsson, the former head of Iceland’s Football Association, withdrew from the election. As a result, Dejan Savicevic (Montenegro), Outsokoumnis Costakis (Cyprus) and Csanyi Sandor (Hungary) were elected to the Council, and an Extraordinary Congress was convened to elect Europe’s last representative. In the Council, Europe is also represented by Italy’s Evelina Christillin and Slovenia’s Aleksander Ceferin, who is FIFA Vice President

The setup of the FIFA Council came as a result of the organization’s reform. The Council replaced the FIFA Executive Committee and was provided with more power.