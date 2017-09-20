Russia-2018 organizing committee’s head Sorokin elected to FIFA Council

Press review: Tajikistan obstructs Iran’s SCO bid and Moscow works to end Palestinian riftPress Review September 20, 13:00
International researchers suggest quantum computers boost machine learningScience & Space September 20, 12:45
Putin keeps emphasizing respect for every country’s sovereignty — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 20, 12:44
Human rights ombudsperson says 18 cases opened over missing people in ChechnyaRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 20, 12:27
Maduro calls Trump 'new Hitler' after his remarks about Venezuela in UN speechWorld September 20, 12:22
Defense Ministry test-launches RS-24 missile towards Kura proving groundMilitary & Defense September 20, 12:12
Suspects detained after cars set ablaze outside office of Mathilda director’s lawyerSociety & Culture September 20, 11:55
Russian tennis star Sharapova ready to compete at Tokyo 2020 OlympicsSport September 20, 11:33
Lavrov blasts 'fake' claims of Russian meddling in EU elections as ‘waste of time’Russian Politics & Diplomacy September 20, 11:11
GENEVA, September 20. /TASS/. Director General of the Russia-2018 Local Organizing Committee and a member of the Executive Committee of the Russian Football Union Alexei Sorokin has been elected to the Council of FIFA, the world football’s governing body.
The election was held on Wednesday during the Extraordinary Congress of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) in Geneva.
Sorokin was the only candidate for one vacant seat in the Council from Europe, and his term will expire in 2021.
"The delegates elected Alexei Sorokin. I congratulate Alexei on this," UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin said.
The FIFA Council election was held at UEFA’s Congress in April in Helsinki.
At first, five candidates ran for four seats, but President of the Russian Football Union and Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko was barred from election over failure to meet the new criterion of political neutrality.
Geir Thorsteinsson, the former head of Iceland’s Football Association, refused to take part in the election. So, Dejan Savicevic (Montenegro), Outsokoumnis Costakis (Cyprus) and Csanyi Sandor (Hungary) were elected to the Council, and an Extraordinary Congress was convened to elect the last representative from Europe.
In the Council, Europe is also represented by Italy’s Evelina Christillin and Ceferin, who is FIFA Vice President
The FIFA Council was organized in February 2016, which is a key reform made by Gianni Infantino. It replaced the FIFA Executive Committee and received more powers.