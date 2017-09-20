Russia-2018 organizing committee’s head Sorokin elected to FIFA Council

GENEVA, September 20. /TASS/. Director General of the Russia-2018 Local Organizing Committee and a member of the Executive Committee of the Russian Football Union Alexei Sorokin has been elected to the Council of FIFA, the world football’s governing body.

The election was held on Wednesday during the Extraordinary Congress of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) in Geneva.

Sorokin was the only candidate for one vacant seat in the Council from Europe, and his term will expire in 2021.

"The delegates elected Alexei Sorokin. I congratulate Alexei on this," UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin said.

The FIFA Council election was held at UEFA’s Congress in April in Helsinki.

At first, five candidates ran for four seats, but President of the Russian Football Union and Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko was barred from election over failure to meet the new criterion of political neutrality.

Geir Thorsteinsson, the former head of Iceland’s Football Association, refused to take part in the election. So, Dejan Savicevic (Montenegro), Outsokoumnis Costakis (Cyprus) and Csanyi Sandor (Hungary) were elected to the Council, and an Extraordinary Congress was convened to elect the last representative from Europe.

In the Council, Europe is also represented by Italy’s Evelina Christillin and Ceferin, who is FIFA Vice President

The FIFA Council was organized in February 2016, which is a key reform made by Gianni Infantino. It replaced the FIFA Executive Committee and received more powers.