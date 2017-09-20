Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia-2018 organizing committee’s head Sorokin elected to FIFA Council

Sport
September 20, 12:46 UTC+3 GENEVA

The FIFA Council was organized in February 2016

Share
1 pages in this article

GENEVA, September 20. /TASS/. Director General of the Russia-2018 Local Organizing Committee and a member of the Executive Committee of the Russian Football Union Alexei Sorokin has been elected to the Council of FIFA, the world football’s governing body.

The election was held on Wednesday during the Extraordinary Congress of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) in Geneva.

Read also

FIFA World Cup Trophy goes on Russia-wide tour, expects to draw over 40 mln people

Sorokin was the only candidate for one vacant seat in the Council from Europe, and his term will expire in 2021.

"The delegates elected Alexei Sorokin. I congratulate Alexei on this," UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin said.

The FIFA Council election was held at UEFA’s Congress in April in Helsinki.

At first, five candidates ran for four seats, but President of the Russian Football Union and Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko was barred from election over failure to meet the new criterion of political neutrality.

Geir Thorsteinsson, the former head of Iceland’s Football Association, refused to take part in the election. So, Dejan Savicevic (Montenegro), Outsokoumnis Costakis (Cyprus) and Csanyi Sandor (Hungary) were elected to the Council, and an Extraordinary Congress was convened to elect the last representative from Europe.

In the Council, Europe is also represented by Italy’s Evelina Christillin and Ceferin, who is FIFA Vice President

The FIFA Council was organized in February 2016, which is a key reform made by Gianni Infantino. It replaced the FIFA Executive Committee and received more powers.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense Ministry test-launches RS-24 missile towards Kura proving ground
2
Press review: Tajikistan obstructs Iran’s SCO bid and Moscow works to end Palestinian rift
3
Maduro calls Trump 'new Hitler' after his remarks about Venezuela in UN speech
4
Putin keeps emphasizing respect for every country’s sovereignty — Kremlin
5
Chinese missile frigate to be open for public in Vladivostok
6
Zapad-2017 exercise puts Russian army’s "nervous system" to test
7
Deliveries of Mi-28NM helicopters may start in 2018
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама