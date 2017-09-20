Russian tennis star Sharapova ready to compete at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova is ready to play at the Olympics 2020 in Tokyo, President of the Russian Tennis Federation Shamil Tarpishchev told TASS.

"Maria is always ready [to play for the national team], but the location of the match [of the Fed Cup] matters. Of course, she wants to play [at the Olympics in Tokyo]. And she will be ready for it," he vowed.

According to the rules of the International Tennis Federation, in order to be admitted to participate in the Olympics, any tennis player has to play in three Fed Cup matches of the national team within a four-year cycle.

This season is the first for Sharapova since her disqualification for meldonium use. She has also missed part of the season due to injuries.

Sharapova took home a silver medal at the 2012 Olympics. As part of the Russian team, she won the Fed Cup in 2008.