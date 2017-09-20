Russian tennis star Sharapova ready to compete at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Press review: Tajikistan obstructs Iran’s SCO bid and Moscow works to end Palestinian riftPress Review September 20, 13:00
International researchers suggest quantum computers boost machine learningScience & Space September 20, 12:45
Putin keeps emphasizing respect for every country’s sovereignty — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 20, 12:44
Human rights ombudsperson says 18 cases opened over missing people in ChechnyaRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 20, 12:27
Maduro calls Trump 'new Hitler' after his remarks about Venezuela in UN speechWorld September 20, 12:22
Defense Ministry test-launches RS-24 missile towards Kura proving groundMilitary & Defense September 20, 12:12
Suspects detained after cars set ablaze outside office of Mathilda director’s lawyerSociety & Culture September 20, 11:55
Russian tennis star Sharapova ready to compete at Tokyo 2020 OlympicsSport September 20, 11:33
Lavrov blasts 'fake' claims of Russian meddling in EU elections as ‘waste of time’Russian Politics & Diplomacy September 20, 11:11
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova is ready to play at the Olympics 2020 in Tokyo, President of the Russian Tennis Federation Shamil Tarpishchev told TASS.
"Maria is always ready [to play for the national team], but the location of the match [of the Fed Cup] matters. Of course, she wants to play [at the Olympics in Tokyo]. And she will be ready for it," he vowed.
According to the rules of the International Tennis Federation, in order to be admitted to participate in the Olympics, any tennis player has to play in three Fed Cup matches of the national team within a four-year cycle.
This season is the first for Sharapova since her disqualification for meldonium use. She has also missed part of the season due to injuries.
Sharapova took home a silver medal at the 2012 Olympics. As part of the Russian team, she won the Fed Cup in 2008.