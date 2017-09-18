Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Tennis Federation chief says Russia’s loss in Davis Cup World Group ‘no tragedy’

Sport
September 18, 14:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier, the Russian national team lost to the Hungarians in Budapest by a score of 1-3 in a playoff match and got bumped from the World Group

Share
1 pages in this article
Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev

© Zsolt Szigetvary/MTI via AP

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russian tennis players’ defeat handed to them by Hungary in a qualification playoff for the Davis Cup World Group cannot be called a tragedy, President of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF) Shamil Tarpishchev told TASS.

Earlier, the Russian national team lost to the Hungarians in Budapest by a score of 1-3 in a playoff match and got bumped from the World Group. In the next season, the team will perform in the European-African group.

Read also

Russia’s young tennis star Rublev has no fear for opponents at 2017 US Open — coach

US Open Grand Slam organizers extend wildcard for Russian tennis star Sharapova

Russia’s Sharapova says delighted to be back playing on US tennis courts

Russian tennis star Sharapova granted wildcard for WTA tournament in Cincinnati

"I don’t think it’s a tragedy. This is experience that our guys gained, better now, than during the ‘big’ leagues. Because what is happening now in their (the Russian tennis players - TASS) regard is they’re getting knowledge for the future. We shouldn’t overreact: These guys are 19-20, and in two years they will be able to compete for a victory at the Davis Cup," Tarpishchev stressed.

Quaterfinalist at the US Open Andrey Rublev lost to Marton Fucsovics in Budapest. "The Hungarians arrived home a week earlier after America and had a very slow court. Rublev failed to adapt, because he played the longest and came last, that’s the problem. It was possible to take risks in pairing up Rublev, but then we would have ruined him. He played 10 sets and got the worst days in terms of getting adjusted after arrival," Tarpishchev emphasized.

These type of matches should have replacements and an extensive bench for the Russian team’s success, the RTF president believes. "Regarding personal calendars, not everyone can fit themselves in and be at a game at a set time period. For example, Medvedev was partially out, but I think that he just hadn’t enough time to get back into the swing of things because of the abundance of tournaments. Generally speaking, Rublev and Khachanov should have been in his place instead, for sure, as Medvedev was at a low ebb," he pointed out.

Tarpishchev could not attend the game, because he was at a session of the International Olympic Committee in Lima at the time as its member, so Igor Kunitsyn acted as the team’s leader. "I don’t think that Kunitsyn was wrong on some points. He has no experience in [sending] messages to players, and this does not get instilled in the first match. But hints should be provided in time, and this all comes with practice," Tarpishchev noted.

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian army drives Islamic State out of villages on eastern shore of Euphrates
2
Russia, US conduct expert work on Deir ez-Zor
3
Putin visits Zapad-2017 to see military eliminate simulated terrorist infiltrators
4
Ancient Greek fortress unearthed in southern Russia during energy bridge construction
5
Russian, Israeli diplomats discuss situation in Ukraine
6
Russian planes attack simulated enemy forces at Zapad-2017 exercise
7
Iskander-M missile hits target in Kazakhstan at Zapad-2017 drills
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама