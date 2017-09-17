Spain beats Russia in EuroBasket 2017 bronze medal game

ISTANBUL /Turkey/, September 17. /TASS/. Russia’s basketball team lost to Spain 85-93 in a third-place match at the FIBA EuroBasket 2017 in Istanbul, Turkey on Sunday.

Despite the defeat, this was Russia’s best performance at the EuroBasket tournament in the past six years. In 2011, Russia won the championship’s bronze and failed to leave the group stage in 2013 and 2015.

Serbia will face Slovenia in the finals later in the day.

The FIBA EuroBasket 2017 is held in Istanbul (Turkey), Helsinki (Finland), Tel Aviv (Israel) and Cluj-Napoca (Romania). It will end on September 17.