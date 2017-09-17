Matviyenko calls on global sports community to ban "political dances" around sports

ASHGABAT, September 17. /TASS/. The global sports community should ban "political dances" around sports, speaker of the Russian parliament’s upper house Valentina Matviyenko told reporters after a meeting with speaker of Turkmenistan’s Mejlis Akdzha Nurbergyeva on Sunday.

"Those political games around sports, around the Olympic Games are unacceptable," she said in a comment on calls from 17 countries’ anti-doping agencies to bar the Russian national team from the upcoming Olympic Games. "The international community, international sports organizations, the United Nations Organization should ban such ‘political dances’ around sports.".