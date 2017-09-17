Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Matviyenko calls on global sports community to ban "political dances" around sports

Sport
September 17, 15:17 UTC+3

Those political games around sports, around the Olympic Games are unacceptable, speaker of the Russian parliament’s upper house said

Share
1 pages in this article

ASHGABAT, September 17. /TASS/. The global sports community should ban "political dances" around sports, speaker of the Russian parliament’s upper house Valentina Matviyenko told reporters after a meeting with speaker of Turkmenistan’s Mejlis Akdzha Nurbergyeva on Sunday.

"Those political games around sports, around the Olympic Games are unacceptable," she said in a comment on calls from 17 countries’ anti-doping agencies to bar the Russian national team from the upcoming Olympic Games. "The international community, international sports organizations, the United Nations Organization should ban such ‘political dances’ around sports.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia refutes Pentagon's statement about strike on Syrian opposition
2
Putin on Monday to inspect Zapad-2017 exercise
3
Kaspersky web security software under fire in US for being too good — Russian minister
4
Russia expects new South Korean investments in Far East - speaker
5
Pentagon claims Syrian opposition troops wounded in Russian air strike
6
Russia, Turkmenistan prepare Putin’s visit to Ashgabat
7
US Dept's idea to place UN peacekeepers at Russia-Ukraine border lacks logic - speaker
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама