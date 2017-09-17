Back to Main page
Matviyenko calls defective position of anti-doping authorities barring Russia from Games

Sport
September 17, 15:16 UTC+3

Those countries are trying to use any event to build up the Russophobia, speaker of the Russian parliament’s upper house Valentina Matviyenko said

Speaker of the Russian parliament’s upper house Valentina Matviyenko

Speaker of the Russian parliament’s upper house Valentina Matviyenko

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

ASHGABAT, September 17. /TASS/. Speaker of the Russian parliament’s upper house Valentina Matviyenko called defective the position of 17 countries’ anti-doping authorities, calling not to allow Russia to the Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang in 2018.

"Look at the list of those countries - those are our traditional ‘friends’, who are trying to use any event to build up the Russophobia, to escalate the confrontation," she told reporters.

"The countries, which allow statements of the kind, are defective, short-sighted countries," she said.

