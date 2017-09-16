Putin welcomes Cross of Nation participants

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin sent a welcome telegram to participants, organizers and guests of the All-Russian Running Day - Cross of Nation 2017. The text is published on the Kremlin’s website.

"I would like to stress the well-known Cross of Nation takes place in many regions throughout the country and inspires unity of people of various ages and interests," the president said. "Those, who are fond of sports, who lives active and healthy lives, who want to find new friends."

The president expressed confidence the Russian Day "once again will unite dozens of thousands of participants, it will become a true holiday, will offer wonderful impressions."

The Cross of Nation is a big sports event, which will be organized in the country’s all regions on Saturday. More than 1.5 million will be running on this day. The winners in various age groups will receive certificates, medals and presents.