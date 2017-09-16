Putin welcomes Cross of Nation participants

Putin welcomes Cross of Nation participantsSport September 16, 12:21
Putin's proposals on peacekeepers no grounds for easing sanctions, says MerkelWorld September 16, 9:56
Russian-Cuban cooperation in manufacturing developing successfully - officialBusiness & Economy September 16, 6:09
DPRK's ultimate objective is to reach military parity with US, says Kim Jong-unWorld September 16, 2:29
Russia may refrain from signing US-drafted declaration on UN reforming - envoyRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 16, 0:34
Islamic State claims responsibility for London underground terror attackWorld September 15, 23:37
Russian tennis president Shamil Tarpischev reelected IOC memberSport September 15, 21:53
Russia’s Pskov monuments due to be listed as UNESCO World Heritage SiteSociety & Culture September 15, 21:45
Number of Russians doing charity work up by about 20% in past 10 years — pollSociety & Culture September 15, 20:22
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin sent a welcome telegram to participants, organizers and guests of the All-Russian Running Day - Cross of Nation 2017. The text is published on the Kremlin’s website.
"I would like to stress the well-known Cross of Nation takes place in many regions throughout the country and inspires unity of people of various ages and interests," the president said. "Those, who are fond of sports, who lives active and healthy lives, who want to find new friends."
The president expressed confidence the Russian Day "once again will unite dozens of thousands of participants, it will become a true holiday, will offer wonderful impressions."
The Cross of Nation is a big sports event, which will be organized in the country’s all regions on Saturday. More than 1.5 million will be running on this day. The winners in various age groups will receive certificates, medals and presents.