Russian tennis president Shamil Tarpischev reelected IOC member

LIMA, September 15. /TASS/. President of the Russian Tennis Federation Shamil Tarpishchev was re-elected a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for a term of eight years on Friday at the 131st session underway in Lima.
The IOC elected 16 members, with President of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Craig Reedie and former WADA President Dick Pound among them.
Tarpischev has been an IOC member since 1996. Since 1994, he has been a member of the Russian Olympic Committee’s Executive Board. Tarpischev is president of Russia’s Tennis Federation. As the head coach, he led Russia’s national team to win Davis Cup in 2002 and 2006.
Tarpischev was an advisor to the Russian president on physical culture and sport issues in 1992-1994, Chairman of the Russian Presidential Coordination Committee for Physical Culture and Sport in 1993-1997, Chairman of Russia’s State Physical Culture and Tourism Committee in 1994-1996 and an advisor to Moscow’s mayor.
In 2002, he became a member of the Russian Presidential Council for Development of Physical Culture and Sport and chairman of the commission drawing up priorities in the country’s policy in physical education and sport and the strategy of sport development.